Joseph Goodwin GADSEN - Joseph Goodwin, (60) of Gadsen, South Carolina passed away early Thursday morning , September 12, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Jacksonville Florida. Mr. Goodwin was the son of the late John and Rose Mary Goodwin. Services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:00 at Just Cremations Funeral Services, 810 W. 44th Street, Jacksonville, Flordia 32208. Telephone number 904 404 1850. The family will be receiving family and Friends at the home of Mr. Goodwin's brother, John (Bag) Goodwin, 716 Goodwin Way,. Gadsen South Carolina
Published in The State on Sept. 14, 2019