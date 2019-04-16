Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Guild Sr.. View Sign

Joseph Robert Guild, Sr. COLUMBIA - The Celebration of Life Funeral Mass for Joseph Robert "Joe" Guild, Sr., 83, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3600 Devine Street, Columbia, SC. Monsignor Charles Harris will celebrate the Mass. Interment, with US Air Force honors, will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park Serenity Gardens. The family will greet friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Joe passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA, he was a son of the late Bertram Campbell Guild, Sr., and Lorraine Berg Guild. Joe was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for more than 50 years. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Joe was a respectful, loving gentleman who made friends wherever he went, and who loved to dance the shag. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict, and earned a Presidential Unit Citation with oak leaf clusters. Joe was a lifetime member of the . Joe is survived by his sons, Joe Guild, Jr., Troy Guild (Imelda); daughter, Sandra G. Stillinger (Kerry); grandchildren, Brianna and Justin Stillinger, Sam and Josh Guild. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Geneva Lavonne Croft Guild; 3 brothers, 2 sisters and his beloved dog, Jazee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission to the Children, PO Box 211322, Bedford, TX 76095, or the Ross Rikard Memorial Fund, in care of SC United Methodist Foundation, PO Box 5087, Columbia, SC 29250-5087. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park

