Joseph Ignatius Romer ELGIN Joseph Ignatius Romer, 62, passed away on March 3, 2020 at home. Born in West Brighton, Staten Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late John D. and Helen Elizabeth Lotz Romer. Mr. Romer was a graduate of Susan Wagner High School Staten Island, N.Y. class of 1975. He moved to Elgin, S.C. in 1978. He was a devoted husband of 36 years to the lady that made every day of his life worth living, Gloria Terry Romer. Mr. Romer retired as elevator mechanic with International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC Local 135). He later retired Special Elevator Inspector for State of South Carolina. He served two terms as Councilman for the Town of Elgin. He was a proud life member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed motorcycles and boating. He loved spending time with family and friends. Surviving are his two brothers,; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews. In addition, he was predeceased by two brothers. A gathering will be held at a later date for family and friends. www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 5, 2020