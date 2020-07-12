Joseph John Muscillo COLUMBIA - Joseph John Muscillo died on July 1, 2020. He was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on May 15,1945. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Culkeen, his granddaughter, Siobhan Haggerty and his grandson, Eoin Haggerty. He is predeceased by his father, Joseph Muscillo,Sr., his mother, Helen Borkowski and his sister, Shirley Muscillo. He was 75 years old. During his life he worked in several bars, and liquor stores. Some stores included Diamond's Liquors, and J&F Liquors in Columbia, S.C. and Southern Wines And Spirits as a liquor salesman until he retired. He had many friends from North to South. He knew something about a place, a person, and a restaurant in every town he touched. He loved food and could easily tell you who had the best fried chicken, seafood, pasta, barbecue, and country cooking wherever you happened to be going. His treasure chest was deep and his stories were vivid. His Boston accent was strong and he was stubborn and had lots to say. He will remain in our minds for a long time to come. He currently lived at Myrtle Beach and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach. Celebration of his life will be at a future date. Thanks to the people at the Myrtle Beach Sons of Italy Lodge 28687, the nurses and doctors at MUSC in Charleston, and the members of the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach for their kindness and care. Rest In Peace, "Whiskey Joe." In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude or First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com