Joseph John Truzzolino WEST COLUMBIA - Joseph John Truzzolino, age 80, entered into Eternal Rest and Peace, February 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with visitation to begin one hour prior to the service at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Chaplain David Deming, All Seasons Hospice, will be officiating. Joe was born March 25, 1939 to the late Salvatore Truzzolino and Anna Rifesi Truzzolino, in Oakland, CA. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 36 years, Mary "Bunny" Davis, step- children, Chip Stubbs (Michael), Amy Humphries (David), and his adored step-granddaughter, Elizabeth Humphries. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Josephine. After graduating from St. Mary's College High School, Berkeley, CA, he attended St. Mary's College of CA, earning his B.S. in Business and Economics. Joe worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 32 years, last serving as the Chief of Collections & Taxpayer Service. Joe received countless awards and recognition while serving in bureau offices in CA, Washington DC, NJ, and Columbia, SC, retiring with distinction in 1996. People often mistook Joe for Al Pacino which gave him no end of pleasure. Joe also enjoyed traveling, cruises, trips to Myrtle Beach, going to movies and eating out. He loved attending outdoor concerts, dancing (jazz, big band, beach music), picnics, long walks, and going to the zoo with Elizabeth and Mary. He also enjoyed snoozing on the back porch with his devoted pup "Bella", gardening with Mary, and visiting with family and friends. Joe was an avid fitness enthusiast at Tri-City Leisure Center in West Columbia, SC, where he regularly worked out while talking to friends. Having lived a long and productive life, Joe was a devoted partner, step-father, "Poppy" to Elizabeth, and always worked tirelessly to provide for his family in endless ways. He always said his greatest blessing was being able to watch his precious Elizabeth, growing from an infant to adulthood, and being such a huge part of her life. Joe was a God-fearing man all of his life - a rare gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known his selfless love, compassion, kindness, hugs, and kisses. There are so many lives he touched with his questions of concern and care. Love for him by his family is immeasurable. Many thanks must be made to all the angels who worked at All Season's Hospice and Oakleaf (Oakhaven) Village of Lexington, SC for their devotion in caring for Joe. In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

