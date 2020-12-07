Joseph Lee GodfreyNovember 28, 1934 - December 4, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Joseph Lee Godfrey, 86, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Born on November 28, 1934 in Forest City, NC, he was the son of the late Lindsey and Irene Padgett Godfrey.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jerris; three daughters, Joie Solomon (Steve), Kerri Nordan (Randy), and Elizabeth Cook (Mike); grandchildren, Brian, Savannah, Jamie, Chad, and Tyler; great grandchildren, Layne, Mary Catherine, Molly, Charlotte, Ford and Camryn; and his brother, Wayne Godfrey (Anne).Joe graduated from Fort Mill High School and went on to attend Wofford College and the University of South Carolina. After college, Joe served in the United States Army from 1955-1959. At the end of his service, Joe began his 37 year career with Ford Motor Credit Company. Upon retirement, Joe worked for Fort Jackson Golf Club where he enjoyed spending most of his time. Joe served as a Jester and Shriner for Jamil Temple for over fifty years and was a member of Shandon Baptist Church. In his free time, when he was not on the golf course, you could find him watching sports or spending time with his family. Joe will be deeply missed by his family and friends.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd. Columbia, SC 29229.