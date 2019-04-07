Joseph Franklin Mills, Sr. GADSDEN - Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Franklin Mills, Sr. will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Monday at Grace Church, 2221 Rosewood Drive with burial at Brown Chapel A.M.E Church Cemetery, 808 Barnes Street. Viewing for Mr. Mills will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his sons, Joseph Franklin (Chrisonia) Mills, Jr. and Christopher Mark (Rose Marie) Mills; sister, Mary Ann Wilson; brother, Gunze Lee (Dorothy) Mills; grandchildren; sister-in-law, Johnnie Mae Mills; and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Mills can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2019