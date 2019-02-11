J. Thomas Pritchard, Jr. "Tom" LEESVILLE - Memorial Service for Joseph Thomas "Tom" Pritchard, Jr. 72, will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Gilbert with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will follow the service in the church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or First Baptist Church of Gilbert 441 Lewie Street Gilbert, SC 29054. Mr. Pritchard went to be with the Lord Sunday February 10, 2019. Born in Sumter, he was a son of the late Joseph Thomas Pritchard, Sr., and Ada Bell Mooneyham. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gilbert, retired from Bellsouth and Richland 2 School District and was a Air Force Veteran. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Peggy Caughman Pritchard, son, Joseph "Joey" Thomas Pritchard, III (Annette), sisters, Evelyn Faulk and Wanda Brunson, grandchildren, Bradley Thomas Pritchard and Lara Kimberly Chatman (Ryan). He was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly S. Pritchard, brother, Raymond Pritchard and sister, Mary Hancock. Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Pritchard Jr..
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 11, 2019