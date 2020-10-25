Joseph Richardson
April 8, 1929 - October 23, 2020
Lugoff, South Carolina - Joseph Dempsey Richardson, 91, of Lugoff, died Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Kershaw County, on April 8, 1929, he was a son of the late Walter and Allie Neeley Richardson. Mr. Richardson spent his working career in Forestry at West Vaco and was a member of Fox Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his niece and caretaker, Bonnie Richardson Stanton; four-legged companion, Ringo; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ennis Richardson and Rufus Richardson; as well as two sisters, Ollie Campbell and Essie Tucker.
The funeral service for Mr. Richardson will be held 1 o'clock, Monday, October 26th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Pastor Greg Sweet officiating. Burial will follow the service in Old Fox Hill Cemetery Baptist Church Cemetery, Lugoff, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 12 o'clock. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream will be available by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.
