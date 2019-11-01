Joseph Robert "Joe" Krumpotich SUMTER, SC - Joseph Robert "Joe" Krumpotich, 91, widower of Mary Dais Martin Krumpotich, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born December 23, 1927, in Morley, CO, he was a son of the late George Robert Krumpotich and Josephine Tompsic Kurmpotich. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Kurmpotich was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from B.L. Montague after more than 60 years of service. He was an avid golfer and a very active member of the Y.M.C.A. Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Kay Bullard (Dale) of Fernandina Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Shannon Bullard Sweetser (Russ), Autumn Bullard Huffman (Jacob), William Brunson Stafford, and David Hartwell Stafford (Wendy); three great-grandchildren, Fox Eliot Huffman, Landon Stafford, and Peyton Stafford; and a son-in-law, William A. "Sonny" Stafford. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Krumpotich Stafford. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Bob Calvert officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Davis, Leon McDonald, and Arthur Ridgeway. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 107 E. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150 or to the , 950 48 th Avenue North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

