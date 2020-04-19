Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Robert Pinkston III. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Robert Pinkston, III 11/21/1954 ~ 04/15/2020 COLUMBIA - Joseph Robert Pinkston III, 65, passed in peace on April 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Joe was born on Fort Dix in New Jersey on November 21, 1954. His father's devoted service to the Armed Forces enabled Joe to travel the world and live in places like Japan and Hawaii, among others. His family eventually settled in South Carolina, where he graduated from Airport High School and continued his education at the University of South Carolina. Throughout his career, Joe displayed an unparalleled work ethic paired with a fun-loving personality. After starting his career at Allied Chemical, Joe quickly worked his way up, eventually leaving a permanent footprint on countless companies. As an executive, Joe's impact was felt globally as his work reached all corners of the world. His uncompromising integrity and utmost respect for his coworkers and employees left an everlasting impression on all of those he worked with. Although Joe had many accomplishments in his professional life, he would be the first to tell you that he was most proud of his family. A loving father to two boys, Joe would take any and every opportunity to tell you about any of their accomplishments, no matter how small. Joe served as an uncompromising role model for his boys, instilling in them the values of determination, self-confidence, and utmost respect for others. However, above all else, Joe loved his sweetheart and wife of over 40 years, Linda. His unparalleled love shined through his everyday actions. He would do anything to see his family smile, while expecting nothing in return. Joe was the definition of a true family man. Joe is survived in legacy by his wife, Linda Dillard Pinkston; his sons, Joseph Robert Pinkston IV (Brianna Pinkston) and Carl Dillard Pinkston; mother, Mary Pinkston Streetman, and sister, Kathy George. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Pinkston Jr, and his brother, Daniel Pinkston. The funeral service will be private at The Basilica of Saint Peter (Columbia, SC) with The Very Rev'd Canon Gary S. Linsky, V.F. Pastor, officiating. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Joseph Robert Pinkston, III 11/21/1954 ~ 04/15/2020 COLUMBIA - Joseph Robert Pinkston III, 65, passed in peace on April 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Joe was born on Fort Dix in New Jersey on November 21, 1954. His father's devoted service to the Armed Forces enabled Joe to travel the world and live in places like Japan and Hawaii, among others. His family eventually settled in South Carolina, where he graduated from Airport High School and continued his education at the University of South Carolina. Throughout his career, Joe displayed an unparalleled work ethic paired with a fun-loving personality. After starting his career at Allied Chemical, Joe quickly worked his way up, eventually leaving a permanent footprint on countless companies. As an executive, Joe's impact was felt globally as his work reached all corners of the world. His uncompromising integrity and utmost respect for his coworkers and employees left an everlasting impression on all of those he worked with. Although Joe had many accomplishments in his professional life, he would be the first to tell you that he was most proud of his family. A loving father to two boys, Joe would take any and every opportunity to tell you about any of their accomplishments, no matter how small. Joe served as an uncompromising role model for his boys, instilling in them the values of determination, self-confidence, and utmost respect for others. However, above all else, Joe loved his sweetheart and wife of over 40 years, Linda. His unparalleled love shined through his everyday actions. He would do anything to see his family smile, while expecting nothing in return. Joe was the definition of a true family man. Joe is survived in legacy by his wife, Linda Dillard Pinkston; his sons, Joseph Robert Pinkston IV (Brianna Pinkston) and Carl Dillard Pinkston; mother, Mary Pinkston Streetman, and sister, Kathy George. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Pinkston Jr, and his brother, Daniel Pinkston. The funeral service will be private at The Basilica of Saint Peter (Columbia, SC) with The Very Rev'd Canon Gary S. Linsky, V.F. Pastor, officiating. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close