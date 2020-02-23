Joseph Sorrentino CAMDEN, SC - A Funeral Liturgy to celebrate the life of Joseph Francis Sorrentino, 87, of Camden, SC, will be held at 3:00PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Father John Zimmerman will officiate. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Camden, SC. The family will receive friends at 2:00PM, one hour prior to the service. Joseph, affectionately known as Poppy, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, son of the late Joseph and Rachael Gallo Sorrentino. Joseph served in the United States Army stationed in Okinawa, Japan and he retired as District Sales Manager for Loreal of Paris in South Florida. Joe moved his family to Ft. Lauderdale from Bayonne in 1968 and then moved to Camden in 1980. He loved to cook for the entire family but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. Joseph is survived by his wife, Teresa Cannella Sorrentino; Vanessa Cox of Camden, Joe Sorrentino (Lynn) of Ocala, FL, Terri Horton (Robert) of Camden, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Sister, Marie Maurer (Ted) of Long Island, NY, brothers, Fred Sorrentino (Ottilie) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Michael Sorrentino of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Aggie DiMaio, Patricia Palazolla, Camille LaManna, and brothers, Patrick Sorrentino and John Sorrentino, son-in-law Richard Cox and great-granddaughter Olivia Cox. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Sorrentino family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020