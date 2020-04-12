Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph T. Karr. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Lieutenant Commander Joseph T. Karr U.S. Navy, Retired COLUMBIA Private services for Lieutenant Commander Joseph T. Karr, U. S. Navy, Retired, 95, will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Greenlawn Baptist Church or the . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. LCDR Karr died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Karr. He served in the Navy in World War II and during the Vietnam and Korean conflicts. During World War II he served in the South Pacific theater of operations. He was a retired Vice President of the S. C. Educational Television Commission and was a member of Greenlawn Baptist Church since 1968. He was a member of the S.C. State Employees Association, the Fort Jackson Officers Club, and both the national and local chapters of the Military Officers Association of America (MOOA). In April 1942, following the outbreak of World War II, LCDR Karr enlisted in the Navy. He rose through the enlisted ranks from Apprentice Seaman to Chief Hospital Corpsman. In September 1956, he received a permanent commission as an Ensign in the Medical Service Corps and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander, retiring August 1, 1967. While in the Navy LCDR Karr's tours of duty included the Naval Hospital Bremerton, Washington; Mobile Hospital #4, Auckland, New Zealand; Naval Special Hospital, Beaumont, California; Naval Hospital, Beaufort, South Carolina; Naval Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Naval Hospital, St. Albans, New York; USS Nespelen, AOG-55; USS Newport News, CA-148; USS Fitch, DMS-25; Hospital Corps School, San Diego, California; Advanced Hospital Corps School, Portsmouth, Virginia; School of Hospital Administration, Bethesda, Maryland; VP-23, Naval Air Station, Miami, Florida; Armed Services Medical Procurement Agency, Brooklyn, New York; and the Field Branch, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his lengthy service, LCDR Karr was the recipient of several medals, commendations and citations. Following retirement from the Navy in 1967, LCDR Karr accepted the position as the first Comptroller with the Educational Television Commission, a position he held for almost 23 years. He retired from ETV in 1990 with the title of Vice President for Administrative Services. LCDR Karr is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jo Ann; son and daughter-in-law, J. Thomas and Sandy R. Karr of Braselton, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Donna R. Karr of Columbia; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Lee; sister, Lilyan K. Copus; and brother Frank. J. Karr. Memories may be shared at

Lieutenant Commander Joseph T. Karr U.S. Navy, Retired COLUMBIA Private services for Lieutenant Commander Joseph T. Karr, U. S. Navy, Retired, 95, will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Greenlawn Baptist Church or the . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. LCDR Karr died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Karr. He served in the Navy in World War II and during the Vietnam and Korean conflicts. During World War II he served in the South Pacific theater of operations. He was a retired Vice President of the S. C. Educational Television Commission and was a member of Greenlawn Baptist Church since 1968. He was a member of the S.C. State Employees Association, the Fort Jackson Officers Club, and both the national and local chapters of the Military Officers Association of America (MOOA). In April 1942, following the outbreak of World War II, LCDR Karr enlisted in the Navy. He rose through the enlisted ranks from Apprentice Seaman to Chief Hospital Corpsman. In September 1956, he received a permanent commission as an Ensign in the Medical Service Corps and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander, retiring August 1, 1967. While in the Navy LCDR Karr's tours of duty included the Naval Hospital Bremerton, Washington; Mobile Hospital #4, Auckland, New Zealand; Naval Special Hospital, Beaumont, California; Naval Hospital, Beaufort, South Carolina; Naval Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Naval Hospital, St. Albans, New York; USS Nespelen, AOG-55; USS Newport News, CA-148; USS Fitch, DMS-25; Hospital Corps School, San Diego, California; Advanced Hospital Corps School, Portsmouth, Virginia; School of Hospital Administration, Bethesda, Maryland; VP-23, Naval Air Station, Miami, Florida; Armed Services Medical Procurement Agency, Brooklyn, New York; and the Field Branch, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his lengthy service, LCDR Karr was the recipient of several medals, commendations and citations. Following retirement from the Navy in 1967, LCDR Karr accepted the position as the first Comptroller with the Educational Television Commission, a position he held for almost 23 years. He retired from ETV in 1990 with the title of Vice President for Administrative Services. LCDR Karr is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jo Ann; son and daughter-in-law, J. Thomas and Sandy R. Karr of Braselton, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Donna R. Karr of Columbia; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Lee; sister, Lilyan K. Copus; and brother Frank. J. Karr. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close