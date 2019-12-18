Joseph W. Parker, Jr. CAYCE Joseph W. Parker, Jr., 82, was born July 27, 1937 in Fairfax, SC and passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Evelyn Floyd and Joseph W. Parker, Sr. Mr. Parker was a member of Gateway Baptist Church. He was employed as a printer at the University of South Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Susan Parker; daughters, Angie Hassinger, Jenny Phillips (Will); grandchildren, Evie and Jeffrey; brother, Mickey Parker (Kathy) and sister, Dianne Owens (Louis). A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Southland Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Gateway Baptist Church, 1651 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. www.caughmansouthland.com
Published in The State on Dec. 18, 2019