Service Information
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory
304 N. Church St.
Manning , SC 29102
(803)-435-2179

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Pine Grove United Methodist Church

Burial
Following Services
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery

Joseph Warren Coker TURBEVILLE Joseph Warren Coker, 88, husband of 68 years to Mary Frances Heriot Coker, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home. Born November 10, 1930, in Manning, he was a son of the late Robert Carlisle Coker and the late Sarah Bradham Coker. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and received the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star and numerous other medals. A person of many talents, he began his career as a teacher, principal and coach. He served two terms in the SC State Legislature as a member of the House of Representatives, was a building contractor with Coker Builders and he owned and operated Turbeville Insurance Agency. Joe retired after two terms as Clarendon County Clerk of Court and was awarded the South Carolina Order of the Palmetto by Governor Carroll Campbell. He was a member of the Turbeville American Legion and Pine Grove United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of Turbeville; two sons, Beau Coker (Bev) of Surfside Beach and Bob Coker (Christy) of Garden City; a sister, Nancy McFaddin of Turbeville; two nieces, Lee Wilson (Phil) of Goose Creek and Frankie Green (George) of Turbeville; nine grandchildren, Brett, Patrick (Kacie), Dyson (Kelly Alyss), Trey (Nicole) and Erin Coker, Sarah Wortham (Nathan), Jody Strange (Claudia), John Patrick Green and Ashton Green; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, George Heriot; two brothers, Robert Carlisle Coker, Jr. and Earl Bradham Coker; and two sisters, Jane Coker Baird and Ann Coker Crouch. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wright Turbeville officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence, 1153 Coker Street, Turbeville. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 144, Turbeville, SC 29162, or Rembert Church Cemetery Association, or , Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

