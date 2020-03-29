Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Webster Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Albert Webster, Jr. "Joe" COLUMBIA - Joseph Albert Webster, Jr. "Joe" passed away on March 25, 2020. Born in Columbia, South Carolina on October 19, 1945 to the late Joseph Albert Webster Sr. "Red" and Frances Newman Webster, he graduated from Columbia High in 1963. He was a retired journeyman electrician and a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gambrell Webster and daughter, Elizabeth Webster. He is survived by his children, Kathleen "Katie" Webster, Joseph "Joby" Webster, III (Jan), Janet Webster (Steve Munden) and grandchildren, William Webster and Allise Webster. After the passing of Mary, he was blessed by God to become part of another loving family. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 18 years, Carol Hinnant Webster, and his stepfamily, Lisa Harrington (TJ), Leslie Davis and Michael Davis and step-grandchildren Mckenna "June" Nuelken and Colin Harrington. Joe was a man with unlimited curiosity; he solved problems with creativity and was never shy to lend a helping hand to repair or recreate something to make it better. He was generous with his talents and shared them with family, friends, neighbors and strangers. He was a student of civil war history and passionate about fishing and hunting, trivia, home improvement and cooking. The current uncertainty of our world limits our ability to celebrate his life with others in the traditional way. A family only burial will take place on Monday, March 30, 2020 and a memorial service for Joe will be announced at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Memories may be shared at

