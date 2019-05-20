Josephine Leaman DeBruhl LEXINGTON - Mrs. Josephine Leaman DeBruhl, 88, of Lexington, SC, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Jo was born on February 27th, 1931, to the late Samuel Madden Leaman and Helen Griffin Leaman of Cross Hill, SC. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1949, and later graduated from Lander College in 1954, with a B.S. in Home Economics. Upon graduation, she moved to Lexington, SC, to work with Clemson Extension Service as a home demonstration agent & 4H club advisor. During the summer, she was introduced to the late Dr. William Louis DeBruhl, Sr. They married in 1954 and shared 46 loving years together. She later substituted at Lexington High School where she made an impact on many of her fellow teachers and students. Jo was a staple within the Lexington community and loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her three children, William Louis DeBruhl Jr., John Leaman (Jack) DeBruhl Sr. (Renee DeBruhl), Holly DeBruhl Koon (Paul Koon); her grandchildren, Ashton Koon James (Shaw James), Corrie DeBruhl Westbrook (Dr. Phillip A. Westbrook), John Leaman DeBruhl Jr, USMC 2nd Lieutenant William Louis DeBruhl III, Kristen Lorraine Thompson (Kyle Thompson); her brother, Samuel Madden Leaman Jr. (Dot Leaman); and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother, Edward Leaman, and a sister, Helen Miller Leaman Petit. The family would like to thank Dr. Raymond Diamond and staff for their many years of loving care and compassion. They would also like to thank MSA Hospice services for their knowledgeable care, support and guidance. Services for Mrs. Josephine Leaman DeBruhl will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00 am, at Lexington United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, May 20, from 6-8 pm at Caughman-Harman Funeral Homes, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Lexington Methodist Church, 309 E. Main Street Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 20, 2019