Josephine Johnson Mann BLYTHEWOOD Josephine Johnson Mann, 93, of Blythewood, died peacefully at home in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born October 5, 1925 she was a daughter of the late John Wright and Allie Sharpe Johnson. A member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, she served on the worship committee. Mrs. Mann was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survivors include her children, Janice Mann Russell (Jerry) and Wayne Mann; grandchildren, Julie Lindley (Matt), Brian Russell (Allene), Christopher Mann (Emily), and Belinda Mann; great grandchildren, Matt Marshall, Chandler Yates, and Baker Russell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Porter Mann; and her half siblings, Earl Johnson and Myrtis Morton. The funeral service for Mrs. Mann will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, April 30th at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 736 Campground Road, Colubia, with The Rev. Joey Gambrell and Rev. John Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service at the church beginning at 10 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019