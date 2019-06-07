Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine McSwain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine Lynn McSwain IRMO - The funeral service for Josephine Lynn McSwain, 60 of Irmo will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Jo was born November 2, 1958, in Columbia, SC and passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Raymond Harbort and Carmela Siraco Harbort. She spent many of her working years in the home healthcare area after her 3 boys finished elementary school. Jo will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Surviving is her husband Aubrey W. McSwain, Jr.; sons, Lindsay B. McSwain, James E. McSwain, and Blake W. McSwain all of Columbia; grandchildren, Ella G. McSwain, and Dylan A. McSwain; sister, Debbie Lee; brother, Jackie Harbort (Samantha). Those who preceded her in death were her late parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pets, Inc. PO Box 6394, West Columbia, SC 29170 On-line condolences may be sent to

