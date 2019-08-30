Josephine Pobis COLUMBIA - Josephine Pobis passed away peacefully August 25, 2019 at the age of 95 while in the comfort of Hospice Care. She is survived by her son Jim Pobis (Emmie), Grandson Jay Pobis (Holly) and great-grandchildren Chandler, Madison and Ellie Pobis. A Memorial Service will be held with family members at Fort Jackson Nat'l Cemetary where she will be interred beside her husband of 70 years. The family wishes to thank Life Care Center, Hospice Care and Dunbar Funeral Home for their comfort care and compassion.
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019