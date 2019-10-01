Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Roberts "Jody" Spruill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephyne "Jody" Roberts Spruill COLUMBIA Jody Spruill died September 29, 2019, at home at the age of 73. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat Street in Columbia, SC, at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with family visitation before-hand in the Barr Center and afterwards, at the family home. Jody was the daughter of The Rev. and Mrs. Thomas A. Roberts. She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Duvall Spruill, and three daughters, Robbie Kalish (Page) of Columbia, Elizabeth Rust (Rob) of Charlotte, NC, Walker Spruill (Jaisen) of Charlotte, NC, a brother, Dr. Tom Roberts (Joanna) of Charlotte, NC, by four beautiful grandchildren, Josie, Dempsey, McAulay, and Molly, who will always feel the love of "Grammy" and by companions and friends who have loved her so dearly. Jody attended St. Catherine's School and The University of South Carolina where she was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority. She was an accomplished athlete before her time, having lettered in five sports in high school and played on several Gamecock teams before scholarships were even considered for women. Her golf and tennis families were a great source of pleasure for years. The Kairos Prison Ministry was her passion for the last twenty-five years. Memorials can be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church or Kairos of SC, Post Office Box 22421, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925, or any . In lieu of flowers, please contribute to any organization who feeds the hungry of Columbia. Leevy's Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Josephyne "Jody" Roberts Spruill COLUMBIA Jody Spruill died September 29, 2019, at home at the age of 73. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat Street in Columbia, SC, at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with family visitation before-hand in the Barr Center and afterwards, at the family home. Jody was the daughter of The Rev. and Mrs. Thomas A. Roberts. She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Duvall Spruill, and three daughters, Robbie Kalish (Page) of Columbia, Elizabeth Rust (Rob) of Charlotte, NC, Walker Spruill (Jaisen) of Charlotte, NC, a brother, Dr. Tom Roberts (Joanna) of Charlotte, NC, by four beautiful grandchildren, Josie, Dempsey, McAulay, and Molly, who will always feel the love of "Grammy" and by companions and friends who have loved her so dearly. Jody attended St. Catherine's School and The University of South Carolina where she was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority. She was an accomplished athlete before her time, having lettered in five sports in high school and played on several Gamecock teams before scholarships were even considered for women. Her golf and tennis families were a great source of pleasure for years. The Kairos Prison Ministry was her passion for the last twenty-five years. Memorials can be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church or Kairos of SC, Post Office Box 22421, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925, or any . In lieu of flowers, please contribute to any organization who feeds the hungry of Columbia. Leevy's Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in The State on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations