Josephine Turner Barton COLUMBIA - Funeral Services for Mrs. Josephine Turner Barton will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 19 Ward Road, Lugoff, SC. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Kareem (Jennifer) White, LaSonya White and Michelle Barton; mother, Mary Bell Turner; sister, Mary Alice (Robert) Harris; brothers, Robert (Valerie) Turner and Calvin (Lenora) Turner; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Nelson's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.nelsonsofridgeway.com
Published in The State on May 29, 2019