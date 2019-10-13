Josephine Webster Stepanian SUMMERVILLE - Josephine Webster Stepanian, 93, of Summerville wife of the late Stephen Ohannes Stepanian, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will be private at Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at or Habitat for Humanity, 101 Greyback Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Josephine was born on August 27, 1926 in Cheraw, SC, daughter of the late Walter Guy and Patty Wicker Webster. She was the perfect Airforce wife and stood behind her husband and raised two girls while he was at war. Survivors include: two daughters': Susan "Suzie" Stepanian of Summerville and Pamela Carlock (JR) of N. Charleston; four grandsons: Stephen Carlock (Rayna) of Round Rock, TX, Ohannes Stepanian Girsh of Summerville, Joseph Stephen Stepanian Girsh of Summerville, and Thomas Fleetwood Stepanian Girsh of Summerville; and three great grandchildren. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
