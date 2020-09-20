1/1
Joshua Brian Woodard
2002 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua Brian Woodard LEXINGTON Funeral services for Joshua Brian Woodard, 18, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with interment to follow in Lexington Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Bailey will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a teenage suicide foundation of the donor's choice. Joshua was born April 6, 2002 in West Columbia, SC and passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was a son of Anne and Rufus Woodard. Joshua was employed at Gregory Electric Company in the Fountain Division. He is survived by his parents; brother, Nick Sharpe; maternal grandmother, Marie Taylor; paternal grandfather, Rufus Woodard; aunts and uncles, Donna Miano, Kevin Sharpe, Kenneth Woodard (Danielle) and numerous friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Ernie Roof; paternal grandmother, Lucy Woodard and uncle, Hoyt Sharpe. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Interment
Lexington Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved