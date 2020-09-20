Joshua Brian Woodard LEXINGTON Funeral services for Joshua Brian Woodard, 18, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with interment to follow in Lexington Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Bailey will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a teenage suicide foundation of the donor's choice. Joshua was born April 6, 2002 in West Columbia, SC and passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was a son of Anne and Rufus Woodard. Joshua was employed at Gregory Electric Company in the Fountain Division. He is survived by his parents; brother, Nick Sharpe; maternal grandmother, Marie Taylor; paternal grandfather, Rufus Woodard; aunts and uncles, Donna Miano, Kevin Sharpe, Kenneth Woodard (Danielle) and numerous friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Ernie Roof; paternal grandmother, Lucy Woodard and uncle, Hoyt Sharpe. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net