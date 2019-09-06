Joshua D. Glover COLUMBIA, SC Funeral services for Mr. Joshua D. Glover will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Saturday at Bride Tabernacle of Jesus Christ, 3731 Martin Street, Columbia with burial at Promised Land Cemetery, Cushman Drive. Viewing for Mr. Glover will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his mother, Marilyn Simmons; father, Cedric Glover; maternal grandmother, Elwillie Simmons; paternal grandmother, Thelma Sligh; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Glover can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019