Joshua Greer NEW YORK, NY Joshua Greer, 42, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Josh was born in Columbia, SC son of Gary Greer and the late Brenda G. Greer. He was a talented pianist and very good with computers. He had worked for Service Channel in New York. Surviving are his father, Gary Greer; uncles, aunts, cousins and many family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, May 27, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to: The or a . Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on May 26, 2019