Joshua Lee Davis WEST COLUMBIA - A service to celebrate the life of Joshua Lee Davis, 23, of West Columbia will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Taylor Street Baptist Church. His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service. Josh passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina and had a love of driving all vehicles. He enjoyed trips to the beach, especially with his loving wife, spending time with friends and family, and playing with his faithful companion, Dixie. He was a happy and humorous person and was an unconditional and forgiving friend to all. His radiant smile and infectious laugh will be missed. Josh is survived by his loving wife, Haley Shania Davis; brother, Jack Davis; grandparents, Willie and Elaine Davis, Angie Garrett, and Cindy Knight; mother and father-in-law, Charmy and Bill Medlin; uncle, Scott Davis; cousins, Kelly and Corey Davis; niece, Olivia Davis; his dog, Dixie; and his father, Stacy Davis. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wendi Knight. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019