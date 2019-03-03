Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Lewis. View Sign

Joshua Michael Lewis COLUMBIA - Joshua Michael Lewis, born in Cincinnati OH 12/15/1969, formerly of Columbia SC, died in Miami FL 02/04/2019, is mourned by sister Lorilee Torrey of WA, father John M. Lewis of Dunedin FL, mother Judith A. Lewis of Cincinnati OH and longtime friends Kennin Sato of GA and Uriel Gonzalez of MX. Mike's esteemed colleagues at US DOJ credit Mike for transforming eDiscovery practices critical to the Executive Office for US Attorneys (EOUSA); see Mike's full vita at https://www.linkedin.com/in/lewisjmichael . A 1995 University of Cincinnati Dean's List graduate (BA, Spanish Studies), Mike proudly led his commencement class processional. At UC Mike was a Phi Alpha Delta Annual Law Day Coordinator and remained an Annual Member, UC Alumni Assn. In Mike's early academics, The Brunswick School, Greenwich CT, accorded him its Mildred B. Stephenson award for exemplary "Courage, Honor, Truth" of character. Post UC graduation, Mike's 5 year leadership of the Migrant Youth Program for YMCA Mexico impacted thousands of children in towns along the US border. Mexico's Minister of Foreign Affairs respected his work by special commendation. Honoring Mike and migrant youth, loved ones ask donations via PayPal to [email protected] Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

