Joshua Thomas Pope CHAPIN - A memorial service for Joshua Thomas Pope, 37, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Mr. Pope died Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in San Diego, CA, he was a son of James Earl Pope and the late Christina Louise Lyon. A graduate of Alton High School and Perdue Global University, he worked as an instramentation technician for American Zinc. He was a member of USBC and enjoyed grilling for family and friends. He served in the Air Force for eleven and a half years. Surviving are his wife, Jessica Driggers Pope; son, Dylan Thomas Pope; father and stepmother, James and Debby Pope of Elizabethtown, KY; brothers, Brandon Pope and Nathaniel Heotis (Erin), both of Ozark, MO; stepbrothers, Adam Smith and Nick Smith (Amber) of Lietchfield, KY; grandmother, Virginia Lyon of Ava, MO; father and mother-in-law, Dr. Tim and Kaye Driggers; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his grandfather, Thomas John Lyon and his best friend, Matt. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2019