Josiah McGrath Patterson WEST COLUMBIA Josiah McGrath Patterson, born on September 16, 1998, at Lexington Hospital in Lexington, SC, died May 28, 2020, from a probable fentanyl overdose at 21 years of age. His life was full of future promise but lost his four-year battle with addiction, fighting to the bitter end. He was a former Golden Gloves boxing champion, which became a love of Jiu-Jitsu. His intensity extended to his love for family, friends, animals, babies, water, and BMW's and was one of the funniest people you would ever meet after he got to know you. He lived life to the fullest, always wanted to include everyone, continuously strived to be a better person, would give you the shirt off his back, would force you to share his passions, and looked forward to being an uncle of a niece whose arrival is only nine weeks away. He had hopes of one day becoming a nurse but was also a great teacher, encouraging those around him on their aspirations, projects, or sobriety. We will forever love and miss our son and brother, and the joy and laughter that the wild lunatic brought to our little family. He lives on in the memories and stories of parents, Robert (Rob) and Denise Patterson, brother and best friend, Duncan, sister, Ruth (Ruthie), future brother-in-law, Jackson Compton, grandparents, Dr. Robert and Ruth Patterson, aunt, Dr. Anne Elizabeth (Betsy) Patterson, grandmother, Elaine (G.G.) McDuffie, grandparents, Esq., Richard (Ricky) J., and Cheryl Paul, aunts and uncles, Candice and Steve Sanders, Jennifer (Jen) and Dr. Timothy (Tim) Powell, Richard (R.J.) Paul, Michael Paul, Matthew (Matt) Paul, niece, Cecillia Katherine (Lily) (in heaven), nephews, Sean, Ryan, Danny, Patrick, cat, Marshmellon (because at the age of four, Josiah could not say marshmallow!), and innumerable friends. Please go to the Josiah Patterson Memorial Facebook page to post any pictures or stories you have of him. We would appreciate as many pictures as possible. An outdoor memorial service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, June 2, at 2:00 pm, and anyone is welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Owls Nest of Florence, SC: owlsnestrecovery.com/payments. They provide a time-tested and proper solution to men and women seeking recovery and freedom from addiction. Or, to The Courage Center of Lexington, SC: couragecentersc.z2systems.com. They provide a safe, supportive, recovery-focused setting for young people and families on their journey to recovery from substance misuse or substance use disorder, and their very admirable and necessary goal is to advance and broaden access to recovery and community-based peer support. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.