Joyce Arthur SALUDA - Joyce Griffith Arthur, 88, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence. Born in Saluda County and a daughter of the late Maurice Athens Griffith and Winnie Belle Mack Griffith, she was the wife of the late James Boyd "Tuts" Arthur. Mrs. Arthur was a graduate of Saluda High School. Prior to retiring from the South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services in Saluda, she was a supervisor at the Wisteria Hosiery Mill. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and the Saluda County B.P.W. During her life her main purpose was to present Jesus to the people she came in contact with. She was considered a pillar of the community and the matriarch of the family and was an avid Gamecock fan. Surviving are a granddaughter, Heather A. Nix (Matt) of Bishopville, two great-grandchildren, her pride and joy, Bailey Madison Nix and Andrew "Kenty Boy" Nix, a daughter-in-law, Terri Arthur of Saluda, a special adopted granddaughter, Brandi Wade Black (Stacey) of Batesburg, many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Shirley Witt. Mrs. Arthur was preceded in death by a son, Robert Kent Arthur, two brothers, Carol Griffith and (twin brother) John Griffith and a sister, Thelma Griffith Wills. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Compassionate Care Hospice and Dr. Ralph Riley. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church with Rev. Lee Cothran and Minister Chris Bosket officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Drayton Black Memorial Scholarship Fund, 220 Peterson Path Rd., Batesburg, SC 29006 or to Shiloh United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Kent or Glenda Rushton, 118 John J. Rushton Rd., Saluda, SC 29138. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
.