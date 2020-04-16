Joyce Baker Ford IRMO Funeral services for Joyce Baker Ford, 65, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:00 p.m. prior to service at the graveside. Joyce was born June 12, 1954 in Augusta, GA, and passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, peacefully at her home in Irmo, SC. Joyce retired from Bellsouth. She wasprecededin death by her husband, James Harold Ford; her brother, Billy Baker, and her parents, Oscar and Inez Baker of Augusta, GA. She is survived by her son, David Ford (Irene) of Lexington; Ashlee Browder (Daron Noel) of Irmo; four grandchildren, Emily, Daniel, Nicholas, and Ava and three sisters, Levaughn, Maxine (Tracy), and Debbie (Gene). Memorials may be made to Palmetto Senior Care,109WarburgSt.,White Rock, SC 29177. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2020