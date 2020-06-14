Joyce Beckham Ayers WINNSBORO, SC - Joyce Beckham Ayers of Chapin, SC and Maggie Valley, NC passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Born in Winnsboro, SC on April 9, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Frances P. Devaney. She lived 81 wonderful years. She was a beautiful, generous, and loving wife, mother, and Mimi. She found comfort in doing for others and enjoyed serving meals to the hungry. She was very passionate about her faith and her service to the Lord. She mentioned often how fortunate she was to have had two wonderful husbands. She loved her children, grandchildren, and especially her two great grandsons, Reef and Bodhi. They were the apple of her eye. She was pre-deceased by her parents, half siblings, Leslie Adams and Mamie Carter and her first husband, Robert L. Beckham. She is survived by her husband, Eret Lee Ayers, son Rob Beckham (Debbie), daughter Fran Chambers, grandchildren Sara Gates (James), Tyler Beckham (Lauren), Zack Chambers, Brooke Chambers, and great grandchildren Reef and Bodhi Gates. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 17 at Salem United Methodist Church, Irmo, SC at 11am followed by a graveside service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Winnsboro, SC at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to MANNA Food Bank in Asheville, NC or Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia SC. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Ayers family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.