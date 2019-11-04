Joyce H. Crapsey LEXINGTON Joyce H. Crapsey, 74, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clinton and Francis Hall. Surviving are her husband, Bill F. Crapsey; son, Russell B. Jones; daughter, Cindi Perry; 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and siblings, James, Donald and Susan Hall. She was an avid traveler, business owner, loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Visitation will be 6:008:00pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Graveside services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Celestial Memorial Gardens. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2019