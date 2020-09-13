Joyce Dukes

Joyce (Scoggins) Dukes BEAUFORT - Joyce (Scoggins) Dukes, 87, of Beaufort, SC, wife of James M. Dukes, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence. Due to COVID 19, funeral services were private. Interment was held at Beaufort National Cemetery on Boundary Street September 11 at noon. Joyce was born on August 12, 1933 in Bamberg, SC, the daughter of the late Mildred (Weeks) and Joe Harris Scoggins. She was married to James M. Dukes on December 11, 1951. They raised two daughters and are blessed with four grandchildren as well as four great grandchildren. She brought immense joy to the lives of her family and friends and will be missed by all. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store