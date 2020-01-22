Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDougald Funeral Home 2211 North Main Street Anderson , SC 29261-3874 (864)-224-4343 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Pruitt Fraser ANDERSON - Joyce Pruitt Fraser, entered the Church triumphant on Sunday, January 19, 2020 just days short of her 21st birthday (Leap Year baby). She is survived by her husband, Jim Fraser of the home; son, Chuck Fraser (Melinda) of Anderson, SC; and daughter, Amy Fraser Speaks (Robbie) of Camden, SC; grandchildren, Fraser Speaks of Charleston, SC, Tripp Speaks of Camden, SC and Maggie Speaks of Vitrolles, France, Chase Fraser of Clemson, SC, and Dillon Fraser of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Jimmie Ray Pruitt (Patsy) of Newberry, SC and the usual sprinkling of nieces and nephews. Joyce was born in Union, SC to Jimmie Stribble Pruitt and Oliver Pruitt. She grew up in Newberry, SC and was a graduate of Newberry College where she won numerous Homecoming and May Queen titles. Blessed with a booming, yet lyrical soprano voice, she sang at literally hundreds of weddings and funerals. She was a soloist at Clio, Newberry, Aiken and Anderson Baptist churches as well as First Presbyterian Church of Anderson. She did scores of church concerts in the tri-state area, many times accompanied by the inimitable Sara Fant on the piano. She was a featured singer with the Augusta Symphony. Her inspiring rendition of our national anthem dedicated the Anderson County Courthouse as well as gracing many Atlanta Braves and Wofford games. Her patriotic melodies were a staple at many political rallies and Independence Day Church celebrations. Joyce was the consummate coach's wife who accepted no middle ground when it concerned her beloved Aiken and Hanna teams. Your full throated and unabashed support was demanded or you were adroitly tapped on your shoulder with her umbrella and asked to be banned to the outer reaches of the stadium. She was a public school English teacher, a voice and piano teacher and a youth and sometimes adult choir director. Whatever encounter you might have had with her, you were sure to be graced by her effervescent and bubbly personality. After arriving in Anderson in 1968 she was active in music and art circles, becoming one of the driving forces behind The Civic Chorale, later GAMAC, and the Woman's Club. Join Joyce's family for a visitation on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Joyce lit any place up with out flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Anderson Building Fund, 302 W. Whitner St., Anderson, SC 29624.

