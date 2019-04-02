Joyce O. Goodwin LEXINGTON - Joyce O. Goodwin, 75, of Lexington, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Batesburg on July 9, 1943 to the late Rufus and Maydelle Fallaw Adams. Joyce was a member of Old Lexington Baptist Church in Leesville. She worked for NCR and Lowes. She loved working in her yard with her flowers and enjoyed listening to Gospel and Blue Grass Music. Surviving are her daughter, Julia Nappier and son, Michael Goodwin both of Lexington; granddaughters, Katherine Floyd and Miranda Goodwin; sisters, Mary Jones of West Columbia, Sandra Dolan of Leesville and Ann Frenier of Eastover; She was predeceased by her husband Marlin Goodwin and brother James Fallaw. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019