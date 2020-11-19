Joyce Lynn Clark Gravelle
January 12, 1938 - November 15, 2020
Springdale, South Carolina - Joyce Lynn Clark Gravelle, 82, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a two-year fight against cancer. She was born in Long Beach, California to the late Rouse C. and Thelma T. Clark in January 1938. She spent her life in service to others as a school teacher and mentor. Mrs. Gravelle loved animals dearly and always had a faithful dog by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, husband of 36 years, MAJ Wesley James Gravelle, sister-in-law, Dorothy Gravelle Simpson, and her son-in-law, Douglas E. Antion. She is survived by her two children, Wesley James Gravelle, II (Rebecca Morrison), Debbie Gravelle Antion, and four grandchildren, Micah James Gravelle, Joshua Goodwin Gravelle, Christopher Gravelle Starnes, and Steven Jacob Morrison. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her honor be sent to Wounded Warriors
Project, 4899
Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.
