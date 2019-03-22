Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Green. View Sign



Joyce T. Green LEXINGTON - A beautiful, gentle, and loving soul left this earth on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Joyce Green, 76, began her eternal life as she passed peacefully at home with her family at her side. She entered this world on July 25, 1942, the second of six children and first daughter of the late Harvey and Eva Taylor of Panama City, FL. A devoted wife and very proud mother, Joyce cherished her family and devoted her life to caring for them. She requests her family and friends to remember her as she was during the many cheerful occasions they laughed and smiled together. An avid reader, Joyce loved learning. She also loved softball, teaching toddlers at her church, shopping for bargains, camping, and spending summer vacations visiting her parents in Florida. After high school, Joyce moved from Florida to South Carolina and began a career that ended with her retirement. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband William "Bill" Green; daughter Dr. Kimberly Green, D.O.; brothers Austin Taylor (Elsie), Harvey Taylor (Mary Beth); Earl Taylor; Aubrey Taylor; sister Judy Lassister (George); childhood friend and cousin Luverne Gibbs; along with many nieces, nephews, and special family and friends. We would like to personally thank the CNAs and nurses at Homestead Hospice for their compassion and tender care provided to Joyce, along with a special thank you to Mary and David Faile for their constant care and ministry to Joyce and her family. A Celebration of life for Mrs. Green will be held 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Springdale Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends prior to the service at church beginning at 2:30 p.m. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411 Funeral Home Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium

609 Northwood Road

Lexington , SC 29071

609 Northwood Road
Lexington , SC 29071
(803) 356-4411

