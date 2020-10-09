1/
Joyce Motter
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Jones Motter
June 14, 1934 - September 30, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Joyce Jones Motter, 86, passed away September 30, 2020 in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Mrs. Motter, born in Greenville County, was the daughter of the late Grover L. and Juanita H. Jones of Greer, SC, and widow of the late Charles E. Motter, USAF retired.
Joyce sincerely loved her growing family. She was an adoring grandmother who loved her grand-kids and great-grand-kids more than anything. "Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." Proverbs 31:28
She was an active member of Timberlake Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, where she served the Lord faithfully. Joyce enjoyed music, played piano, auto harp and sang in the choir. She especially loved working with the children's music program. In later years, her passion turned to the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child where she and her husband served together. Mrs. Motter and her husband were also charter members of First Southern Baptist Church Mountain Home, the first of its kind in Idaho. Known for excellent cooking skills, Joyce was best loved for her genuine hospitality. She was happiest when her home was filled with guests and tables were laden with home cooked meals.
Survivors include daughters Patricia West (Larry) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Susan Davis (Gary) of Surfside Beach, SC, and son, Steven Motter (Jamey) of Raleigh, NC. Six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Four sisters and one brother.
A family memorial service will be held at Timberlake Baptist Church. Goldfinch Funeral Home Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Timberlake Baptist Church, 9850 Hwy. 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Please designate Building Fund, or TBC Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Full obituary and online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved