Joyce Jones Motter
June 14, 1934 - September 30, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Joyce Jones Motter, 86, passed away September 30, 2020 in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Mrs. Motter, born in Greenville County, was the daughter of the late Grover L. and Juanita H. Jones of Greer, SC, and widow of the late Charles E. Motter, USAF retired.
Joyce sincerely loved her growing family. She was an adoring grandmother who loved her grand-kids and great-grand-kids more than anything. "Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." Proverbs 31:28
She was an active member of Timberlake Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, where she served the Lord faithfully. Joyce enjoyed music, played piano, auto harp and sang in the choir. She especially loved working with the children's music program. In later years, her passion turned to the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child where she and her husband served together. Mrs. Motter and her husband were also charter members of First Southern Baptist Church Mountain Home, the first of its kind in Idaho. Known for excellent cooking skills, Joyce was best loved for her genuine hospitality. She was happiest when her home was filled with guests and tables were laden with home cooked meals.
Survivors include daughters Patricia West (Larry) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Susan Davis (Gary) of Surfside Beach, SC, and son, Steven Motter (Jamey) of Raleigh, NC. Six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Four sisters and one brother.
A family memorial service will be held at Timberlake Baptist Church. Goldfinch Funeral Home Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Timberlake Baptist Church, 9850 Hwy. 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Please designate Building Fund, or TBC Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
