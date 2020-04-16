Joyce R. Watts COLUMBIA Joyce Rogers Watts, 79, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center from complications of pneumonia. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Minnie Rogers. She retired from Congaree National Park. After her retirement, she became actively involved with her church, Andrew Chapel UMC, genealogy, computers, and helping others. She is survived by her daughter, Dina Robinson Brandon (Matt) of Lexington; 2 granddaughters, Kinsey(9) and Summer(6) Brandon; sister, Patricia Richter (Pete) of Mechanicsburg, PA; brother, Melvin Rogers of Columbia; stepson, Gary Watts (Darlene) of Lexington; and 3 step grandchildren, David Watts, Joshua Watts, and Jennifer Cook. She was predeceased by her husband, Bryant Watts; and stepchildren, Joel Watts and Lisa Joyner. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Andrew Chapel UMC. Memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel UMC c/o Mickey Wannamaker, 809 Beaver Creek Road, Swansea, SC 29160. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2020