Joyce Whitaker-Jones

May 30, 1950 - November 5, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Services for Mrs. Joyce Whitaker-Jones will be Tuesday at 6:00 PM, with a public visitation prior to the service from 3-5:30 PM. Mrs. Joyce Whitaker-Jones was born on May 30, 1950, in Clinton, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Johnnie Raymond Whitaker and Mrs. Willie Mae Whitaker. She departed this life on November 5, 2020, at her home.

Joyce was a 1968 graduate of C.A. Johnson High School. After graduation, she attended Winthrop University and later transferred to Memphis State University where she obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in education. After graduation, she worked in the Shelby Public School System and Richland School District One for a combined twenty-eight years. Joyce was baptized at an early age and became the church musician for In various churches that were pastored by her father. She loved to sing and serve the Lord. In her adult years, she became a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Mayesville, South Carolina where she served in various capacities.

Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband Reverend Stanley W. Jones, I. She leaves to cherish her memory one loving son Mr. Stanley W. Jones, II (Seqouyiea); four brothers Mr. Raymond Whitaker (Diane), Mr. Paul Whitaker, Mr. David Whitaker (Marion) and Mr. Russell Whitaker and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store