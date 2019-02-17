Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Wildman. View Sign

Joyce N. Wildman COLUMBIA - Joyce Nester Wildman, 91, of Spartanburg and Columbia, SC, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was born August 14, 1927 and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana as the only daughter of Albert Jacob Nester and Peggy Adams Nester Servies and the stepdaughter of Wayne G. Servies. Mrs. Wildman graduated from Ladywood School in Indianapolis and attended Butler University before marrying William C. Wildman and starting a family soon after World War II. Mr. and Mrs. Wildman were happily married for 70 years. At 35 years old, she moved from Carmel, Indiana to Spartanburg, South Carolina in order to start a family business with her husband and sons. She was well known as a friendly and supportive influence to all the crew members at the family's Burger Chef Restaurants in Spartanburg and Columbia and later among those at their Audio Master stereo equipment store. Mrs. Wildman and her husband, Bill, shared a love of lake living. Over the years they lived on Hillbrook Lake in Spartanburg, SC, Lake Lure in NC, and Lake Murray in Chapin, SC. Generations of young people enjoyed her hospitality and great food as they were introduced to the charms of lake activities. Throughout her married life, Mrs. Wildman and her husband pursued their shared interests in golf, music, dancing, traveling, church and business. Mrs. Wildman was an avid reader and especially fond of mystery novels. Her extensive volunteer efforts over the years benefitted Scouting, The Boys Clubs, the Mary Black Hospital and many community libraries where she lived. Predeceased by her son, Richard W. Wildman, and her husband, she is survived by her son, Donald B. Wildman (Alanna); two grandsons, Michael Richard Wildman (Kinsey) and William Reid Wildman; step-granddaughter, Kelly Maguire; daughter-in-law, Walda C. Wildman (Mack Maguire); two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Sarah Grace Wildman; sister, Sandra Servies Strickland; and five close nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd., Columbia, SC 29209, by The Rev. Paul Allen. Following the service the family will receive friends at the home of Walda Wildman and Mack Maguire at 210 Alexander Circle, Columbia, SC 29206. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 South Broad Street, PO Box 60, Clinton, SC 29325; and the Boys and Girls Clubs in your communities. The family wishes to express thanks to the staff and sitters at Comfort Keepers. An online guest register is available at

