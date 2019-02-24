Joyce Nester Wildman COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Joyce Nester Wildman, 91, of Spartanburg and Columbia, SC, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. Following the service the family will receive friends at the home of Walda Wildman and Mack Maguire at 210 Alexander Circle, Columbia, SC 29206. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 South Broad Street, PO Box 60, Clinton, SC 29325; and the Boys and Girls Clubs in your communities. Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.
Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019