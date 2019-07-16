Joyce Yvonne Koon Frost COLUMBIA- Joyce Yvonne Koon Frost, 83, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born October 26, 1935, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert Henry Koon and Mattie Inez Sullivan Koon. Ms. Frost was employed for 27 years as a Production Analyst in fleet services at Fort Jackson. Following her retirement, she continued her career with Mid-State Electronics for ten years and Farm Bureau Insurance for seven years. She was a devout member of Northeast Wesleyan Church where she was active in many activities, including serving as church Treasurer for more than 20 years. Ms. Frost enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, and word find puzzles. Ms. Frost is survived by her children, Joyce Elaine Frost of Columbia, Robert W. Frost of Key West, FL, and Melvin Larry Frost of Columbia; grandchildren, Kristen Brogden (Elliott), Jennifer Fox, William O'Kelly, Olivia O'Kelly, Christina Estes, Taylor Frost, and Dalton Frost; great-grandchildren, Lainey Brogden, Kavian O'Kelly, A'laya O'Kelly, and Laniah Smith; as well as her siblings, Hilda I. Fuqua, Mittylene K. Baker, Melvin Henry Koon (Shirley), and Patricia Faye Turnball (Joseph). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Frost O'Kelly. A funeral service will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, July 18th at Northeast Wesleyan Church with Reverend Linda M. Riffle and Pastor Cecil Bayne officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens of Columbia. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. Memorials may be made to Northeast Wesleyan Church, 192 Sloan Rd., Columbia, SC, 29223 or the , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on July 16, 2019