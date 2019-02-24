Joyce Zimmerman COLUMBIA - The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dennis Banks officiating. Mrs. Zimmerman will be entombed in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Mrs. Zimmerman died on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Lexington, N.C., she was the daughter of Louise and Odell Gobble. She is survived by her children, Tony Schumpert, Jr. (Jimmie), Deborah Brown (Adger), Steven Schumpert (Cindy); a brother, Arnold Gobble; and 9 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Steve Zimmerman; daughter, Cindy Joyce Schumpert; and first husband, Tony Schumpert, Sr. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019