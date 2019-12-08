Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joye Floyd. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Memorial service 2:00 PM Northeast Presbyterian Church 601 Polo Road Columbia , SC View Map Visitation Northeast Presbyterian Church 601 Polo Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joye VanKeuren Floyd COLUMBIA - Joye VanKeuren Floyd moved from this temporary life into Glorious Eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, December 6, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road in Columbia, officiated by the Reverend Dr. George D. Crow with visitation from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. A private interment will be held. Mrs. Floyd was born in Kingstree, SC on January 30, 1929, to the late Frank Cornelius VanKeuren and Ruby Joye VanKeuren. Her family moved to Columbia when she was a small child and she made the midlands her home ever since. She graduated from Dreher High School and attended the University of South Carolina, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, a life member of the University Alumna Club, and an avid fan of the Gamecocks. But the best part of college for her was meeting and marrying the love of her life, Frank Floyd, Jr. Mrs. Floyd was involved in many civic and church activities in Columbia, including the Columbia Symphony League, the Woman's Club, the Columbia Study Group, Women-to-Women Bible Study, the Columbia Museum of Art, and the Palmetto Club. She was a charter member of Northeast Presbyterian Church and was faithfully dedicated to its many activities, including her loving Friendship Sunday School Class and her circle, Circle of Faith. But it was her faith and her family which brought her the greatest satisfaction, and nothing gave her greater joy than having all of her family nearby, whether here at home, or at their favorite vacation spot, the South Carolina coast. Joye is survived by her husband, great love and best friend of 68 years, Frank Albert Floyd, Jr.; her son, Al Floyd (Nora) of Columbia; daughters, Lynn Floyd Wright and Frances Floyd Stuckey (Mark) both of Columbia; grandchildren, Megan Cauthen (Matt) and Caitlin Floyd Neumann (Lee) both of Charlotte, NC, Christopher Wright, Katherine Wright, Caroline Stuckey Mills (William) and Campbell Stuckey all of Columbia, and Elizabeth Stuckey Delgado (Blaze) of Charleston; and great-grandchildren, Finn Robert Cauthen and Townes Albert Cauthen both of Charlotte, NC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Norma VanKeuren Adams, Becky VanKeuren Miller and Margaret VanKeuren Benthall; and brother, Dr. Thomas F. VanKeuren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Still Hopes Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care and attention to Joye in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223; or the . Please sign the online guestbook at

