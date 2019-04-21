J.P. Windham LYNCHBURG - J.P. "Jake" Windham, 85, of Lynchburg passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Lynchburg. The family will receive friends before the service at the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmeto St., Florence, SC 29501
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019