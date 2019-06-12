Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Juana Otero-Rivas 1932-2019 COLUMBIA - The Angels in Heaven are rejoicing upon the arrival of Juana "Nani" Otero-Rivas passing on June 7, 2019. "Nani" or "Mama" is what the family calls her and will she will be missed for her faithful devotion to her family. Her kindness to all people, her soothing voice, her sense of humor and that twinkle in her eyes. This world will not be the same without her beautiful spirit in it. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Teofilo Rivas; daughters, Lourdes Rivas of Columbia, SC, Evelyn Rivas-Acre of Phoenix Ala, Myrna Rivas of Columbia, SC, Mildred Rivas of Bluffton, SC, Madeline Rivas-Harley of Eastover, SC, Catherine Rivas of Columbia, SC, Jennie Rivas of Columbia, SC and Nydia Rivas-Caraman of Tampa, Fla.; sons, Orlando Rivas of Myrtle Beach, SC, Frankie Rivas of Columbia, SC, Robert Rivas of Columbia, SC, Teo Rivas of Newberry, SC and Jesus Manuel Otero of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Carmen Ana Otero of New York, NY; three brothers, Jesus Manuel Otero, Luis Angel Otero all from Catano, PR.; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Juana was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Manuel Otero and Maria Santiago; brother, Manolo Otero; sisters, Maria Josefa, Aida Luz, Maria Judith and Maria Socorro. A gathering for family and friends to honor Juana will be Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5p.m.-7p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A funeral celebration for Juana will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 also at the Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 12 noon. Following the funeral celebration her burial will take place at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

