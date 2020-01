Juanita Asbill Neely MARION, SC - Juanita Asbill Neely, 86, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends afterwards. Mrs. Neely was born in Clinton, SC, a daughter of the late Brunson and Willette Shealy Asbill. She is preceded in death by her husband, James R "Buddy" Neely; sister, Carolyn Tidwell and husband, Roland; brother, Brunson Asbill; and brother-in-law, Mike Reddick; She held a Masters Degree in Education and was a retired teacher. Mrs. Neely was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Marion. Surviving are her son, James R "Jimbo" Neely, Jr (Linda Brown); daughters, Brandy Middlebrooks (Tommy) and Karen Pilo (Tony); sisters: Shirley Hampton (Alvin), Doot Campbell (Silas) and Dianne Reddick; sister-in-law, Nancy Asbill; grandchildren: Jennifer Hucks (Hal), Meagan Tyner (Sid), Neely Cathcart (Dwight), Brandy Page (Robert), Erin Zeman-Furlow (Josh), Carrie Ann Matthews (Matt), and Michelle Pilo; as well as 17 great-grandchidren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marion First United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Marion, SC 29571. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net