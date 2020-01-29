Juanita Asbill Neely MARION, SC - Juanita Asbill Neely, 86, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends afterwards. Mrs. Neely was born in Clinton, SC, a daughter of the late Brunson and Willette Shealy Asbill. She is preceded in death by her husband, James R "Buddy" Neely; sister, Carolyn Tidwell and husband, Roland; brother, Brunson Asbill; and brother-in-law, Mike Reddick; She held a Masters Degree in Education and was a retired teacher. Mrs. Neely was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Marion. Surviving are her son, James R "Jimbo" Neely, Jr (Linda Brown); daughters, Brandy Middlebrooks (Tommy) and Karen Pilo (Tony); sisters: Shirley Hampton (Alvin), Doot Campbell (Silas) and Dianne Reddick; sister-in-law, Nancy Asbill; grandchildren: Jennifer Hucks (Hal), Meagan Tyner (Sid), Neely Cathcart (Dwight), Brandy Page (Robert), Erin Zeman-Furlow (Josh), Carrie Ann Matthews (Matt), and Michelle Pilo; as well as 17 great-grandchidren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marion First United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Marion, SC 29571. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published in The State on Jan. 29, 2020